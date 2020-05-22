Rain returns today and will likely linger through Saturday

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 67.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: Stray Shower/T-Storm. Hi 78.

The upper-level low plaguing the Ohio Valley and the southern Appalachians with rain this week will finally begin to pick up some steam and push northward today. Showers will return locally with some isolated or widely scattered showers lingering into Saturday. Today’s rain will yield about a half-inch. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs today. Most of the showers or t-storms tomorrow should remain east of the Susquehanna River. Highs jump into the upper 70s tomorrow despite plenty of clouds.



The presence of east flow via a weak back-door front will slow our warm-up this weekend, but highs should stay close to normal through Memorial Day. Beyond Saturday, rain chances look slim to none going into the holiday and early next week. By the middle of next week, high temperatures could rebound even further and be well into the 80s. Summer is on the way after all!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara