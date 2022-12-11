TODAY: AM Rain/Snow, Then Cloudy. Hi 41. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Partial Clearing. Lo 34. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 43. Winds: Light.

As expected, a mix of rain and snow is moving through the region this morning. Areas along and north of I-81 are most likely to stay snow longer, with a slushy half inch of accumulation possible in spots. Further south…closer to York and Lancaster, this will fall as predominantly rain. All of this should wrap up this afternoon as the moisture pulls east. We’ll start to clear out tonight but clouds will return for much of the day Monday.

The early part of the week looks quiet as high pressure keeps us dry but seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s. Some cold mornings are expected with lows dipping into the low 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday. This is important because an area of low pressure will move across the country and approach Pennsylvania Thursday. Right now, it appears we’ll start out as a mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain Thursday morning before changing over to plain rain by Thursday night. The storm is still coming together, so shifts can happen, but right now it’s unlikely we see a lot of snow from this. But the active weather pattern continues, and we look to stay seasonable chilly for the foreseeable future!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo