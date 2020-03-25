Rainy and cool today, pleasant and milder for Thursday

TODAY: Rain, ~0.25″, Cool. Hi 48. E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 34.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 61.

Low pressure will slide through the Mid-Atlantic today, keeping Central PA on the northern fringes of a rain storm. Rain will develop this morning and taper to showers this afternoon. Steady, but generally light rainfall amounts can be expected with around a quarter-inch being common for the region. This is slightly less than earlier projections. Most of the rain should exit by early evening, leaving skies just mostly cloudy into tonight. It will be a cool and raw day thanks to easterly flow. Highs will be stuck in the 40s. Tonight will bring some clearing with lows dipping into the lower 30s.

We get another break from the wet conditions on Thursday. Tomorrow looks pleasant and milder with highs in the 60s! Another system arrives for the weekend with more rain so the respite won’t be long. At this time, model guidance is showing some showers for Friday morning with more rain occurring Saturday. Saturday will be similar to today with cool and rainy conditions. A cold front will march through the Commonwealth on Sunday and that could spell some more showers and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures surge to near 70° Sunday afternoon ahead of the front. Early next week looks drier and cooler with highs in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara