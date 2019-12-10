Rainy & mild today, snow showers tonight

TODAY: Periods of Rain, Mild. Hi 57.

TONIGHT: Rain Showers To Light Snow. Little Or No Accumulation. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing Clouds, Breezy, Colder. Hi 37. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Today will be much like yesterday with periods of rain, some of it steady and heavy, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s for a good part of the morning and early afternoon before tumbling by late in the day as the cold front moves through. By this evening, as the colder air settles in, another wave of low pressure will slide to the southeast of the region. This will bring just enough moisture to allow for some snow showers overnight. Most places won’t see any accumulation due to the mild ground temperatures from today plus the lack of moisture from this secondary system. If anybody sees the snow stick, it would likely only be areas SE of I-81 and only an inch or so of slush on grassy areas. Temperatures tonight fall to the freezing mark, but likely not below. This means the roads will likely just be wet tomorrow morning.

After some early clouds tomorrow morning, skies will clear and the sun will return for Wednesday. It will be much colder and breezy, however, with high temperatures in the 30s! Lows in the teens are possible by Thursday morning as we get grazed by an Arctic air mass. High temperatures from Tuesday into Wednesday will drop by around 20 degrees as the colder air takes hold! Thursday will be the coldest day of the week but also the sunniest! Temperatures do trend upward by late week, but so do precipitation chances. The influx of warmer air should prevent major wintry concerns but it looks like another wet period is likely from Friday night through Saturday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara