Rainy start to today, Saturday looks dry

TODAY: AM Rain, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 54. NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 42.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 63. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

As we move into the weekend, two rounds of rain will affect Central PA. The first round began yesterday and will continue through this morning. Total rainfall from this storm will be between 0.50-1.00″. The steady rain should end after lunchtime and taper to showers this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower to mid-50s. Clouds will persist today and tonight and likely most of Saturday. However, some peeks of sun tomorrow could take highs into the lower 60s. The good news too is that tomorrow will stay dry until after dark.

The second round of rain arrives overnight Saturday into early Sunday. The rain will continue, steady at times, through most of Sunday. An additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected with this second system. Two systems and two soakers for Central PA through this weekend. The lawns will love it! Is there any relief from this cool and damp pattern ahead?

Not really…the start of next week will be cool, but mainly dry for Monday and Tuesday. Rain will return by Wednesday and Thursday, however, and it looks like another soaker. We will keep you posted! Let’s hope things turn around a bit by May — in all areas!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara