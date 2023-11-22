DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there are closures scheduled for the ramp from Route 147 south to westbound Route 22/322 Clarks Ferry Bridge in Dauphin County.

The ramp must be closed so that repairs can be made to the bridge piers.

PennDOT said that the closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, Dec. 4. The closures are expected to continue during those hours through Feb. 14, 2024.

The following detour will be in place during the closure:

Southbound Route 147 travelers should take eastbound Route 22/322 to the Route 325/Mountain Road Exit,

Then take the ramp from Route 325/Mountain Road to westbound Route 22/322.

This work is part of a project to repair portions of the Clarks Ferry Bridge including bridge deck joints, strengthening a pier cap, and other miscellaneous construction from just north of the Route 147 interchange to just south of the ramp to Route 849.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A map of where the work will be taking place and the detour route is pictured below.