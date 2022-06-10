LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 80 people rappelled down ten stories of the Holiday Inn on Chestnut Street in Downtown Lancaster to raise money for the visually impaired. This is the third annual “eye drop” event which was hosted by VisionCorps, who provide services to the Midstate’s visually impaired.

“It makes a huge difference in the community. If the individual who loses their vision is able to receive services and maintain their independence, live in their own home and be independent, that’s a huge difference for someone who experiences vision loss,” said Dennis Steiner, President and CEO of VisionCorps.

VisionCorps hopes to raise $175,000 with this years event.