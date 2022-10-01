TODAY: Breezy, Occasional Showers, Especially AM. Hi 58. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 54. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Periods of Light Rain, Breezy. Hi 58. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Overnight rain from Ian didn’t amount to much north of the turnpike thanks to preceding dry air in place, but heavier rain fell south. Steadier showers have picked up in spots this morning but a lull in the rain will come late this morning and parts of the afternoon. Still, even when it’s not raining, it will be raw today with cloudy and breezy conditions as winds kick up out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. Temperatures are in the mid-50s this morning and will only climb a few degrees this afternoon…making it our coolest day since early May.

Any lull in the rain today will end by late this afternoon and evening as a new area of low pressure begins to spin up along the coast. This means more showers and at times steady, light rain overnight, first for areas west and then gradually transitioning east Sunday. Much like today, highs tomorrow will struggle to reach 60 as breezy conditions continue. Total rain this weekend including what fell last night should amount to 1-2″ in most spots.

The stubborn low finally begins to exit east Monday, but showers will remain possible during the morning with clouds hanging around most of the day. Finally by Tuesday we’ll see more sun break out as highs rebound closer to average. A warm up is in store for the middle of next week as highs head back for the 70s. Enjoy it though because a strong cold front will cross late next Thursday, bringing in sharply cooler air next weekend. There’s a good chance a lot of us drop into the 30s next Saturday and Sunday morning…raising concerns for perhaps our first frost. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo