READING, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the City of Reading, Reading Police Patrol Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Per Reading City officials, officers arrived at the area at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say they found a male victim with one gunshot wound, who was transported to Reading Hospital & Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Reading Police Department.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as information is released.