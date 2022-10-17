READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The Reading Police Department is looking for Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Church Street on July 31, 2022, per a police report.

The shooting resulted in the death of Quadell Spradley according to police. Police say they are offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Sanchez’s arrest.

If you have information regarding the shooting, please call Crime Alert’s Berks County tip line at 1-877-373-9913.