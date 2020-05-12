Recipe: Tuna and White Bean Salad

As many people try to stay socially distant, they are also trying to limit their trips to the grocery store.

But last week, some grocery store chains began restricting meat sales to two items per order because COVID-19 closed meat plants across the country.

While Weis Markets has not implemented a purchasing limit, the dietitian team did share a recipe using canned tuna for those who want to extend the time between shopping trips.

Canned tuna is packed with protein but offers a longer shelf life than fresh tuna.

For the full recipe and ingredient list, click here and watch Good Day PA Tuesday at 10 a.m. as our Amanda Peterson makes it in her kitchen.