Record heat today, showers tomorrow and shockingly cooler!

TODAY: Record Heat, Stray Evening T-Storm. Hi 90. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Much Cooler. Lo 57.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers, Much Cooler. Hi 59.

Yesterday’s official high made it into the upper 80s. It wasn’t a record, but it did feel like summer all over again. Today will likely set a new record for October 2nd as temperatures climb to 90 degrees this afternoon. Much of the day will feature sunshine, mixing with a few clouds at times. It will be breezy too ahead of a front that will start to sneak in this evening. That front could trigger a stray t-storm in spots as cooler air begins to filter southward. Tonight will feature lots of clouds and much cooler temperatures with scattered showers. Temperatures tumble into the 50s tonight as the front works its way southward.

Tomorrow will be a shock to the system after the heat from the past couple of days. We will go from record heat today to temperatures struggling to make it to 60 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers will dominate the forecast Thursday with some periods of steady rain possible too. 0.25-0.50″ of rain are possible through Thursday night. Bottom line: set out the umbrella and jacket today for tomorrow’s change of weather.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and seasonably cooler. Saturday morning temperatures start in the lower 40s! Clouds return for Sunday with showers arriving late in the day. A look ahead to next week shows a good opportunity for soaking rain from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday into Tuesday. The roller coaster ride of weather here in Central PA continues. Buckle up and stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara