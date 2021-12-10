Record warm air moves into the Midstate to start the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Dry and Milder. High 48.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Record Warm. High 65.

SUNDAY: Passing Clouds, Cooler and Seasonable. Breezy. Hi 48.

Today will be the start of a large warm-up that lasts for much of the 7-day forecast. Temperatures this morning begin in the middle to upper 30s. Despite cloud cover, temperatures likely climb close to 50°. Today remains dry too even with the rounds of clouds coming through.

Tonight remains mild with lows only dropping down to the mid-40s. This gives Saturday a mild start, but a large amount of warm air floods in ahead of a strong cold front. Saturday morning starts a little dreary with clouds and a few light showers. This should not prevent the wide swath of warm air from pushing in against the cooler air. We expect high temperatures to climb to the mid-60s! This would break the Saturday all-time high temperature record for Harrisburg of 63° set in 1897.

Saturday’s warm weather comes to screeching halt thanks to strong cold front in the late afternoon and evening. Some thunder and lightning is even possible with a gusty line of rain! There is even a very small potential for severe weather which we will be paying attention to as the front gets closer to the Midstate. Again the main headline is the warmth, but there may be some bumps along the way as the cold front blows through. Wind gusts could easily exceed 40 mph in the worst cases.

Sunday does see a difference in temperatures and with the wind. High temperatures for Sunday drop to the upper 40s with a stiff breeze from the west. But a quick rebound is here next week with highs in the low to mid-50s with another day possibly in the low 60s by next Thursday. Next week likely will tip the scales in locking in one of the warmest Decembers on record.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso