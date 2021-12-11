Record warm today, gusty showers this evening

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, PM Line Of Brief Showers. Hi 65. Winds: S 10-20.

TONIGHT: Showers End By 8p, Then Colder & Windy. Lo 38. Winds: NW 15-25, Gusts To 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing Clouds, Cooler and Seasonable. Breezy. Hi 48.

It’s mild this morning as most spots are starting out in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds held tough overnight and there’s a few clusters of showers that moved through. Most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry but cloudy as temperatures slowly rise through the 50s.

By late-afternoon, the cold front will approach. Ahead of it, some showers will develop, but in addition, a thin line of gusty showers will accompany the front itself as it pushes through between 5-7p. Severe weather is not a big concern locally, but gusts may reach or even briefly exceed 40 mph along and behind the front. Skies slowly clear out tonight as colder and drier air moves in.

Sunday will be cooler and still breezy but just not as windy as it will be tonight. Highs will be in the 40s but we’re right back into the low 50s early next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Mild weather will dominate next week with highs back into the 60s by Thursday before a likely cool down next weekend. Enjoy the warm and mainly dry weather while you can!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo