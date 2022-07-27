CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After a partial building collapse in Camp Hill on Friday, the Red Cross has been working with families who lost their homes.

Officials still don’t know what caused the collapse.

“It was a really loud bang,” Ellesse Krall, who was visiting family in Camp Hill Friday, said.

Krall described a dramatic scene after the apartment building in the 1400 block of Market Street collapsed.

“Oh my gosh, the roofing fell down and some bricks were falling off of one of the houses,” she said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Five days later, three families are still unable to go home, including six adults and three children.

Laura Burke is the executive director of the American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Chapter. She said they are still working with those families.

“Generally the top priority is really that longer term housing solution,” Burke said.

While every case is different, she said volunteers try to address families’ mental health…

“When you experience an emergency, it’s a very big shock to your system,” Burke said.

They also help with more practical concerns, like taking care of utilities.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“Individuals aren’t thinking of, ‘Oh, I need to do these three things post-disaster, they’re still trying to process what happened,'” Burke said.

According to Camp Hill Zoning Officer Colton Weichman, three of the building’s six units have been condemned. An engineer’s report will recommend whether they need to be demolished or can be rebuilt.

“I am not sure if [families] were able to retrieve anything due to the instability of the structure itself,” Burke said.

Other families have been able to return home.

“It could’ve been a total collapse and you could have people trapped,” Cumberland County spokesperson John Breutsch said. “It could be much much worse.”

Officials said the cause of the collapse is still unknown.