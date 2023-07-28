SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has announced that refilling has begun at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs in Cumberland County.

The refilling process should take approximately two weeks

The lake has been closed since last summer due to a need for dam repairs and The nearly year-long, rehabilitation project cost $5.2 million.

“This is a long-awaited milestone in the process of bringing Childrens Lake back to the community and delivering something that is truly better than ever,” said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director of The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said. “While the lake has been missed by anglers and boaters over the past year, we’re proud to say that work was completed ahead of schedule and the wait is almost over. Thank you to everyone who has had a role in making this a reality.”

Improvements at the lake include a new dam, spillway, concrete boat launch, and retaining wall.

“Childrens Lake is a cherished landmark that is so vital to who we are as a community,” Cory Adams, South Middleton Township Manager said. “It stands as a testament to what people from all walks of life are capable of when faced with a challenge. We are so thankful to our partners within state government, including the Fish and Boat Commission, our legislative delegation, and the Governor’s office. We look forward to enjoying the beautiful new lake for many years to come.”

The refilling of the lake will be done slowly to allow engineers to monitor pressure to the new dam structures and walls.

Regular inspections will also take place over the coming weeks to ensure safety and monitor dam performance.

Now that the refilling process has started anglers and boaters will be able to begin to use the lake again as soon as conditions allow, according to the commission.

The commission advises anyone who plans on entering the lake area during the refill process to be cautious and avoid areas that may become muddy or slippery.

The commission also says boaters should avoid entering the lake until water levels have adequately covered the paved launch areas and that they should always wear a life jacket.

A celebration of the newly rehabilitated lake is being planned by project partners and will be announced at a later date.