Relocation of WellSpan COVID-19 community testing center to new site

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Monday, May 18th, WellSpan Health will be relocating one of their COVID-19 Community Testing Centers from the York Fair Expo Center to the top parking deck of the Greenway Tech Building, located at 540 S. George St.

This location brings a centralized service to our community members that may need COVID-19 testing.

For the safety of our community members, parking will be restricted in the area during the hours of tent operation.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, parking will be restricted on S. George St. southbound from Maple St. to Boundary Ave.

WellSpan understands this parking restriction may come as an inconvenience, so they’re going to allow Community members to use their lot on Cleveland Avenue.