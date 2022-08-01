LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Five veterans who died without any known family were laid to rest on August 1 in Lebanon County. A 21-gun salute was preformed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

The group “Veterans Making a Difference” helped bring the bodies to their final resting place.

“We did not know these veterans, some were in a coroner’s office 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, sitting there on the shelves, nobody claimed them. Nobody wanted to get involved to bring them up, so we stepped up and did the right thing,” said Liz Graybill, Veterans Making a Difference president.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says there are thousands of unclaimed veterans across the country.