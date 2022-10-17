YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape.

Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness of the memorial as well as why it is here, how it got here in hopes that others will not have to go through what our families have gone through,” said Elaine Miller, a mother who lost her son to an impaired driver.

Lake Redman remains closed as crews build a new dam. That work is expected to continue through next year.