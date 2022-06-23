MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that a bomb threat was reported at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) on the evening of June 23. It is unknown what time the threat was made, or what the exact threat was.

The airport was evacuated according to Deputy Director Scott Miller. Miller says out of an abundance of caution, two planes are currently being held on the tarmac.

Police are sweeping the entire facility, but have not found anything suspicious yet. Normal operations will resume once law enforcement gives the all clear.