HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A reported gas leak in Hanover prompted a heavy police presence on Friday night.

The leak apparently happened on the 300 block of Frederick Street, according to York County Emergency Management.

Police say they got calls at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday. Officers and firefighters went to the scene and confirmed there was a leak, however, Columbia Gas told abc27 there was no leak.

The street was briefly shut down, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story, abc27 will provide updates as they become available.