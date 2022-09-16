HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today State Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, announced a resolution that will help fans have their voices heard when it comes to broadcasting games.

Kim announced a resolution to urge the FCC to work with the NFL and national broadcast partners when it comes to considering fan input when assigning secondary market broadcasts.

“Secondary market decisions not only affect the fans, banned from watching the teams they support, but can also negatively impact the financial earnings of stations forced to carry less popular teams,” said Kim. “Local bars and restaurants also suffer financial losses when NFL fans stay away on game day.”

Kim is hoping that games will be broadcasted in the areas where their fan bases are located. Pennsylvanians who live near the region of the Pittsburgh Steelers are shown Baltimore Ravens games and those who are near Philadelphia are shown sports teams from New York.

“It would be great to have the Harrisburg market, along with surrounding markets, to show our games to Steelers fans,” said Burt Lauten, Pittsburgh Steelers Communications Director.

“Dedicated football fans, local gathering spots, and even broadcast networks should not be negatively impacted by secondary market decisions,” said Kim. “It’s time to put up a Steel Curtain along the Mason-Dixon Line and make sure Steelers fans get Immaculate Reception.”