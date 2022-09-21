HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Wednesday that a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is set to begin next week.

According to PennDOT, the project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg, through Swatara Township to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

The contractor will begin night work on Sunday, Sept. 25. Work hours will be nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m, weather permitting. There will be short-term lane closures.

This project includes concrete patching, milling, paving, and other works on the Interstate 83 mainline as well as on ramps and bridges within the project limits.

Below is a map of where the work is expected to take place.