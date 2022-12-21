HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A staple in Hummelstown – Rhoades Hallmark & Gift Shop, formerly known as Rhoades Pharmacy, has officially closed its doors.

Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop since 1973.

“We were actually Rhoades Pharmacy and Gift Shop for 45 years, and then CVS moved into town,” said Dave.

CVS took over their pharmacy business, and that’s when they thought it was time to retire. “Well guess what, we love this, so we continued and made it a gift shop,” Dave said.

“We opened up a boutique, a kitchen shop, a home decor gallery, and added to what we already had, and we advertised five shops under one roof,” Dave said, “and that’s what made us popular.”

Now it’s time for change once again. “It is time for us to retire,” Dave said.

Initially, Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop was set to close on Jan. 31, 2023 – however the owners decided to close their doors ahead of schedule, according to a Facebook post made on Tuesday, Dec 21, 2022.

“It was our plan to close the doors on January 31,” the Facebook post said. “It is with great sadness we announce that today was our last day. The response of the community has far surpassed any expectations. Today marked out last day and the store is now permanently closed. Thank you for letting us be your go to gift shop for almost fifty years!”