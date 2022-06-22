FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of Fisher Avenue, from Biddle Drive to Service Road, will close to all traffic on Monday, June 27, as a construction project for an access-control point takes place at Fort Indiantown Gap. The road is expected to reopen in March of 2023 when the project is finished.

Drivers will need to utilize the detours on Asher Mine Road and Clement Avenue or Biddle Drive and Quartermaster Road.

Graphic courtesy of Pennsylvania National Guard

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as the project moves to this next phase,” said Lt. Col. Andrew O’Connor, acting garrison commander, “We urge motorists to exercise caution in the area and allow for extra time as they navigate around the closure.”

Stage One of the access-point project will include a gate and visitors center. Stage Two plans for a second gate on the east side near Fisher Avenue and Quartermaster Road. Stage Two will begin in March of 2023 after Stage One is completed.

After both stages of construction are finished and fencing has been installed, Fort Indiantown Gap will be considered a controlled-access instillation.

The access-control project has been in the process for several years; Ever since September 11, 2001, the Department of Defense requires stricter security, like access-control points, near military instillations. The construction at Fort Indiantown Gap has been delayed multiple times, but preliminary work began in December of 2021.

The new access-control point will not impact access to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Memorial Lake State Park, Marquette Lake, the Keystone Conference Center, or Fort Indiantown Gap’s hunting and fishing areas.

For more information visit Fort Indiantown Gap’s website, here.