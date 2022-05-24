(WHTM) — Some may think higher gas prices would mean fewer Americans traveling this Memorial Day weekend, but that’s not the case says Arrivalist, a company that tracks road trips based on GPS data.

The company expects road travel nationally to be up more than 8% compared to last year. Trips into Pennsylvania could rise nearly 7%.

The big question?

“Are we beating those 2019 levels? And Pennsylvania is just right there, right on the cusp of where we were coming into the Memorial Day weekend for 2019. And it’s going to be really exciting to look back after that, after Memorial Day and see if we beat out 2019 for volume of travel to Pennsylvania,” said CEO and founder of Arrivalist Cree Lawson.

Lawson said one reason road trip are not down is due to the airfare costs rising just as quickly as gas prices.