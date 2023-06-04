SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 77. Winds N 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lo 57. Winds N 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 78. Lo 53.

The presence of several thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, a few severe, brought some much-needed relief to those who happened to be in the path of these storms. Hail and stronger winds knocked trees down and flooded roadways, however it appears the overall scope of damage is localized.

Sunday will turn out to be much drier, as highs top out in the upper 70s in the afternoon hour. Plentiful sunshine may make for one of the better outdoor days of the next week, as drier air also resumes its dominance over the region. A light wind from the north will add to your overall comfort. Lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 50s overnight as the skies clear out further later Sunday into Monday morning.

Of note heading into next week will be the deepening of an upper-level trough over the region, which will bring some limited potential for a few rogue showers or storms at various points throughout the week. The key takeaway is that dry conditions will prevail overall, and there is no primary rain chance to focus in on next week. Regardless, any rain that does fall is highly unlikely to make any dent in the building drought conditions across Pennsylvania and the Midstate. On a more positive note, the relatively stable pattern that sets in next week will feature a multitude of 70 degree days, and outdoor weather will be more than ideal. Lows will also remain in a comfortable mid to low 50s range.

-Jackson Chastain