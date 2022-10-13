HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey.

Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade Center. The ride will help raise awareness and funds to build a memorial in Downtown Hershey. The Veterans of Derry Township also lost the site of their Memorial and Officer Mike Henry while training for motorcycle patrol, according to a release about the ride.

If you are interested in participating in the ride, it will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. There will be two ladder trucks with a flag at the start of the ride.

The route will go to West Chester University and back to Downtown Hershey. The ride will be escorted.

Motorcyclists will then ride on Cocoa to Chocolate Avenue and go through Downtown Hershey during Choctoberfest. The ride will finish at Hidden Still in Hershey. Following the ride, there will be a celebration and silent auction, the release explains.

You can contact Randy McKillop, president and founder of Courtyard of Honor, for more information by calling or texting 717-648-8544. Courtyard of Honor and the riders of ROCKStober Ride are looking forward to seeing everyone and making sure everyone is aware of the Hershey heroes who have given the ultimate sacrifice, the release says.