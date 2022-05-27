CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people think of Memorial Day weekend as an unofficial start to summer, however, its true origin lies in honoring America’s fallen service members.

“As you look around and see all these flags, Memorial Day is something that’s here with veterans 365 days a year and for their families it’s a way for the living to recognize our honored dead,” said Jeff Puckett, Commander at Lower Allen Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.

Over a million Americans have died in uniform while serving their country.

The Memorial Day service at Rolling Green Cemetery is meant to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice there is, their lives.

The Rolling Green Cemetery will be open all weekend and people are invited to visit and pay their respects.