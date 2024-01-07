HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that rolling stops are expected to begin on Interstate 83 in the area of Cameron and 13th streets in Harrisburg.

PennDOT stated that weather permitting, a contractor will be performing blasting operations along Interstate 83 in the area beginning on Monday, Jan. 8 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PennDOT stated this work is weather dependent and will be performed intermittently on an as-needed basis.

Because of the blasting, rolling stops will be implemented in both directions of Interstate 83 between the Route 581 interchange in Cumberland County and the Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County. Traffic on nearby streets will also be stopped when the blasts occur. The stops may last up to 10 minutes.

A lane restriction currently is in place on Cameron Street in the eastbound direction between Paxton and Sycamore streets. This restriction is expected to remain in place for about two months so the contractor can install drainage in the area.

This work is part of the first of two contracts for East Shore Section 3 of the larger I-83 Capital Beltway Project, and the map below shows where the work will be taking place.