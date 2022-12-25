LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrated their grand re-opening for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes bright and early at 8 a.m.

Some of the enthusiasts were so excited that they camped out in the parking lot overnight.

The resort said that being open on Christmas Eve is something new to them and that they are excited to kick off the season, even if it is a very cold winter season.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is getting back to our normal operations here, post COVID we’re fully staffed, our guests can come back to our lodges, we have crews out there that can make snow, every chance mother nature allows,” said Ted McDowell, general manager of Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Roundtop Mountain Resort will be opening their tubing hill on Monday, Dec. 26.