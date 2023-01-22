ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 22 closed a portion of Route 15 in Adams County for a few hours

According to State Police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 15 at mile marker 15.6 in Straban Township, Adams County. State Police have told abc27 that at least one person was injured in the crash.

The condition of the person injured is not known at this time. State Police have also said that more information will be released at a later date.

The road was reopened around 9:50 a.m. State Police are still investigating the crash at this time.