HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saddle Up program has joined forces with the Boys and Girls Club at Sneed’s Quarter Horses in Harrisburg.

The goal of the program is to make sure that children feel included and welcome into the equestrian world.

Bob Sneed, who is better known as Cowboy Bob, is an eight-time champion in “buckskin” sport. Children had the opportunity to learn about taking care of a horse, riding horses, and how Sneed got all of his medals.

“I like seeing the horses happy and like to ride them,” said Mikayla Smallwood, a camper.

Sneed hopes the camp allows children to learn about the horse industry and what comes with it.