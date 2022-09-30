MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sadler Health Center is opening a new location.

On Friday, the company held a groundbreaking event in Mechanicsburg at the new site on Trinder Road. The new community health center will serve thousands of patients.

For services like primary care, dental care, and behavioral health.

Tnere will also be an in-house pharmacy, vision center, and insurance enrollment assistance.

“This facility will help them access health care services that are affordable, accessible, and convenient for their families,” Sadler Health Center CEO Manal El Harrak said.

The facility is expected to open next summer.