Safety is priority at upcoming Hershey Restaurant Week

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 11th Annul Hershey Restaurant Week was postponed in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is still happening. This time, it will feature fall-flavored dishes.

“We do an apple cider barbeque sauce,” said Sous-Chef Connie Fallinger, who works at Fire & Grain at the Hershey Lodge.

The event will run from November 2 through November 8.

This is the first year customers can get to-go meals from the nine participating Hershey Entertainment and Resorts restaurants.

If you’re eating in, you’ll be using single use, disposable menus and condiments.

“We are operating under a reduced capacity at all of our restaurants across Hershey to allow for appropriate social distancing,” said Abbey Zelko, the communications coordinator at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts. “We are also requiring face coverings for all of our team members as well as guests over the age of two.”

It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry. Some longtime businesses were forced to close their doors for good.

Organizers hope this event re-inspire a love for dining out, and that the safety precautions make customers feel comfortable in doing so.

“It’s going to be a long time before restaurants recover so anything that could help support that is appreciated,” said Fallinger.

The limited-time two to three course meals will range from $20 to $38 dollars per person.

Of course, there are lots of options for dessert.

“The Fire & Grain donut,” said Fallinger. “It’s a whiskey, maple-glazed donut topped with bacon.”

All menus and safety protocols can be found on the event’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss