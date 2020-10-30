Safety is priority at upcoming Hershey Restaurant Week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 11th Annul Hershey Restaurant Week was postponed in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is still happening. This time, it will feature fall-flavored dishes.

“We do an apple cider barbeque sauce,” said Sous-Chef Connie Fallinger, who works at Fire & Grain at the Hershey Lodge.

The event will run from November 2 through November 8.

This is the first year customers can get to-go meals from the nine participating Hershey Entertainment and Resorts restaurants.

If you’re eating in, you’ll be using single use, disposable menus and condiments.

“We are operating under a reduced capacity at all of our restaurants across Hershey to allow for appropriate social distancing,” said Abbey Zelko, the communications coordinator at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts. “We are also requiring face coverings for all of our team members as well as guests over the age of two.”

It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry. Some longtime businesses were forced to close their doors for good.

Organizers hope this event re-inspire a love for dining out, and that the safety precautions make customers feel comfortable in doing so.

“It’s going to be a long time before restaurants recover so anything that could help support that is appreciated,” said Fallinger.

The limited-time two to three course meals will range from $20 to $38 dollars per person.

Of course, there are lots of options for dessert.

“The Fire & Grain donut,” said Fallinger. “It’s a whiskey, maple-glazed donut topped with bacon.”

All menus and safety protocols can be found on the event’s website.