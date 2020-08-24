Saint John Neumann School in Columbia set to open in the spring

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint John Neumann school in Columbia, Lancaster County is set to open in the spring of 2021.

Furniture is being set up this week, and scheduled tours will begin in October.

The school is for young families. Enrollment will include kids six weeks old through kindergarten.

The goal is to offer students and families tools to help them soar to success far beyond their time at Saint John Neumann.

“What I think is unique of the Neumann school is that for Columbia residents, so those people living in the 17512 zip code, the tuition here is based upon household income, so it’s meant to be affordable,” said CHI President Phil Goropoulos.

Just last week, CHI Saint Joseph Children’s Health announced an initiative offering 20 Columbia families tuition for free pre-k.

It’s also created five ten thousand dollar “Columbia Future Scholarships” for graduating high school seniors.

The opening of the Saint John Neumann School was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.