DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday it was confirmed that the Colonial Park Mall is slated to be purchased by a Maryland-based company.

According to the managing partner for Stonewall Capital LLC, Ray Jackson, the Maryland-based company is currently under contract to purchase the Colonial Park Mall in the near future.

The Colonial Park Mall is currently owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group, which is based in New York, according to their website.

The exact terms of the sale are still unknown, and it is also unknown when the agreement will be finalized.

The Colonial Park Mall is located at 4600 Jonestown Road.

