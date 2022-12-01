HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park.

According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus are preparing for the Santa in the Park event. Santa’s team is very excited to spend this day with the community of Harrisburg!” said City of Harrisburg Parks & Recreation manager Kevin Sanders.

Along with visiting Santa Claus, children can participate in face painting activities and cookie decorating, and warm up with hot cocoa and hot dogs.

In addition, families can bring with them letters that will be hand-delivered to Santa as part of Operation: Santa, a service provided by the U.S. Postal Service. The City of Harrisburg’s Parks and Recreation Bureau will be accepting letters for Santa until December 10.

Anyone who wishes to mail their letters to Santa directly can do so in an envelope addressed to:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

No postage is necessary if the letter is placed in Santa’s Mailbox at the Reservoir Park Mansion. City officials will place postage for you. Postage is required if you mail the letter yourself. Return addresses must be on the envelope and the letter.