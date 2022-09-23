(WHTM) — Calls to crisis centers in Pennsylvania are up, a little more than two months after the 988 hotline to access mental health services rolled out nationwide. These services are clearly needed, but abc27 wanted to look into whether these centers can keep up with call volume.

The Department of Human Services said call centers in the state have actually improved their response since the 988 hotline rolled out. The goal of the hotline is to give people an easy way to quickly access mental health services.

When the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline rolled out in July, Dept. of Human Services Deputy Secretary Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Kristen Houser said at first, people just wanted information.

“There was a 45 percent increase in calls,” she said. “They were an increase in curiosity calls.”

However, two months later call volume still remains high. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, calls received in Pennsylvania jumped by more than 20 percent compared to June, the month before the rollout.

“Our call centers are doing a great job of answering the calls that are coming in from Pennsylvania numbers,” Houser Rapp said.

Local crisis centers echo that trend. Lancaster Behavioral Health and Development said calls have jumped nearly 50 percent above their average. That is on top of more than 1500 calls they already handle from their Crisis Intervention phone number.

Houser Rapp said calls are not the only thing these centers handle.

“If somebody needs a mobile response they’re the ones who, they’ll hang up the phone and they’re going out on that mobile team,” she said.

Still, call centers are handling the influx even while dealing with more calls. Eighty-six percent of calls received are answered in-state, up from 79 percent in January. In Lancaster, the call center said they are able to answer over 95 percent.

“We have a Pennsylvania safety net before somebody needs to roll over to the national back up,” Houser Rapp said.

She said the state has spent the last two years developing that safety net. If a call center cannot answer the call, it can actually be routed to multiple centers in Pennsylvania before hitting the national network. Answering calls in-state is important: Houser Rapp said local call centers know best how the resources in their state work.

“If the mobile team is operated by a different organization than they know how to get it,” she said.

Houser Rapp admits call centers are facing some challenges.

“The call centers are really looking for additional staff,” she said.

However, she said they’re still there to meet people’s needs.

“If you’re feeling like you’re having an emotional crisis, you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re feeling scared and like you need some assistance, we want you to call,” she said.

Houser also said while she wants a consistent funding stream for crisis centers, there could be a chunk of on-time money coming soon. A behavioral health commission is working on recommendations on how to spend $100 million on mental health, and crisis services are part of that effort.