TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered PM Showers. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Gusting To 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Flurries. Lo 35. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Blustery & Colder, A Few Flurries. Hi 42. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Gusting To 30 mph.

Colder air settles in this weekend! This afternoon’s temps won’t be so bad as we should reach the low 50s, but it will be breezy and scattered showers can be expected as a pocket of very cold air moves in aloft. Don’t be surprised to see a little graupel or soft hail mix in with some of these convective showers. Noticeably cooler air moves in tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s. While most of the night will be quiet, a few flurries can’t be ruled out late.

A trough digs into the northeast US Sunday, bringing noticeably colder air our way with highs only in the low 40s. While most snow showers are expected to stay northwest of the area, a few flurries are possible locally mainly over the ridges and valleys. Much like today, expect breezy conditions Sunday with gusts to 30 mph possible, adding to the chill!

Overnight lows plunge into the 20s for early next week with highs only in the 30s for Monday! Quiet but breezy conditions expected Tuesday before a warm front approaches the area Wednesday. Ahead of this front, showers will develop and the timing will be critical given how chilly it will be first thing in the morning. If the precip arrives early enough, a wintry mix will be possible, but otherwise it will be too warm to see anything other than plain rain.

Milder air does bounce back late next week with highs back into the 60s Thursday and Friday. An approaching cold front will bring more showers though, particularly Thursday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo