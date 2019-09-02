Scattered showers & t-storms today, summer-like early this week

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Morning & Afternoon. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 65.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 85.

On this Labor Day, a cold front will track through Pennsylvania bringing some unsettled weather with it. This is the unofficial end of summer and the weather will certainly feel like it. Highs will be in the lower 80s today with plenty of humidity. Along with the heat will come scattered showers and t-storms, both this morning and again this afternoon. Expect brief heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds. Some clearing will take place this evening and tonight looks calmer with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-60s.

The first part of this week will continue the summery feel. Tomorrow should be dry with highs in the mid-80s and a cold front will track through Wednesday with more showers and t-storms late in the day. Highs on Wednesday could make a run at 90 degrees! Once the front moves through by late Wednesday, things cool us down big-time by Thursday and Friday. By then, Dorian will spread in clouds with most of the rain forecast to be east of the region at this time. This is something we will continue to monitor. Often on the west side of hurricanes, the weather tends to be really nice and our region is in a favorable spot toward the end of the week. Of course, we will keep you posted on the track as the days go by.

Hurricane Dorian is still a very strong Category 5 storm. Hurricane Warnings have now been posted for Florida as Dorian creates a lot of damage over the northern Bahamas as it crawls west. The official National Hurricane Center track forecast continues to keep Dorian off-shore of Florida, however, slight changes in the steering winds could easily bring landfall as the storm meanders near the coast. Preparations should be made across eastern Florida, the Georgia coast, and the Carolina coast because even without landfall flooding rains and a dangerous storm surge are likely. The storm will linger offshore for much of this week and we will continue to post updates as necessary.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara