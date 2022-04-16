TODAY: Light AM Shower, Mild & Breezy, Scattered PM Showers. Hi 70. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler & Breezy. Lo 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool and Breezy, AM Flurry Possible. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

A cold front will push through the area today, bringing some scattered showers mainly this afternoon. Some light rain is possible this morning but plenty of dry air at the surface means not much will reach the ground initially. It will be a mild day with highs pushing near 70 and winds at about 10 mph. Cooler and drier air moves in tonight behind the front with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

A cooler and breezy Sunday is in store as highs struggle to get much above 50°. Expect wind chills to be in the 30s and low 40s most of the day with even a few morning flakes possible over the mountains. This begins a cooler weather pattern with high temperatures in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday as well. A round of steady rain (& possibly even wet snow) arrives Monday afternoon before exiting at night, but only a half inch or less of precipitation is expected.

After a chilly start, a turn in temperatures is likely by the middle of next week with readings approaching the low to middle 60s, our typical daytime highs for this time of year.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo