Scattered showers today, maybe a t-storm too

TODAY: Scattered Showers, A T-Storm, Mild. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s warmth and sunshine gave way to clouds and showers by last evening. Those showers have now moved out of the region and today will bring the approach of a cold front with more showers expected. The day will start off cloudy with two rounds of rain anticipated. The first will likely move through late this morning and most spots will see rain around lunchtime. It will continue to be mild today with highs around 60 degrees. Some hi-res models try and break the sun through at times after the first round of rain. If that happens, it could become unstable enough for some rumbles of thunder with the second round of rain this evening. It may seem early for t-storms, but given the way this winter has played out, it’s certainly possible and the ingredients are there. We don’t expect anything severe, but a rumble of thunder or two is possible later today. Tonight will bring some clearing with breezy conditions picking up behind the front. Lows will be around 40 degrees.

Despite the front, it will remain mild through Wednesday as westerly winds begin to pick up. Expect a partly cloudy and breezy day tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another system will bring rain or snow showers Thursday night into Friday as colder air builds into the region. It does not appear this will have significant impacts locally.

At this point, the weekend is looking fantastic! Highs will begin to rebound back into the low 50s Sunday after a chilly morning start. Both days look to feature bright sunshine too!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara