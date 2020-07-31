Scattered showers today, more rain possible this weekend

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Humid. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Rain. Hi 88.

SUNDAY: AM Rain, PM T-Storm. Hi 88.

Yesterday was once again in the upper 90s with an official high of 96°. That will end the streak of 90° heat as showers moved in late yesterday, continued overnight, and will be around at times on this Friday. Occasional showers will persist through this afternoon. Rainfall totals will not add up to much overall, but it is much needed light rain nonetheless. Showers should hang on the longest over southern areas through late today. The clouds and moisture will keep temperatures down a bit with highs in the low to mid-80s. It will stay humid today, however. Some clearing will take place tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

The weekend will actually bring another chance for some needed rainfall, and perhaps it’s a better one. Tomorrow will start with some sunshine, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. It will be hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. A front will push an area of rainfall into the region by Saturday evening and some steady rain could fall overnight Saturday. Some models suggest 0.50-1.00″ of rain could fall from this system. That may be overdone, but the chances to seem to favor a steady rain for Saturday night. That rain will linger into Sunday morning for Central PA. There is also a chance for thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Any rain Sunday morning may limit storm chances Sunday afternoon, but that is something we will be tracking over the coming days.

In addition, tropical moisture (perhaps directly from Isaias) may combine with a cold front next week. At this point, while rain chances will increase toward Tuesday, it’s too early to pinpoint exactly when and where any widespread rain will fall, although it is a good sign! If moisture from Isaias does make it here, it looks to be in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe next week. No guarantees, but the pattern does look to be changing and tropical moisture would certainly help with our recent dry stretch. There are no 90 degree days on the 7-day forecast so the big time heat takes a respite. We’ll keep you posted and keep tracking the tropics!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara