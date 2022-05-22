TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Scattered Storms After Noon. Hi 90. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms End By Evening, Turning Cooler & Less Humid. Lo 58. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler & Less Humid. Hi 73.

We saw some hefty storms late last night north and west of Harrisburg! Lots of lightning and even some small hail was reported over parts of Perry county. This morning, things are quiet aside from a few light showers east of Harrisburg. The warm start will help get us back to near 90 this afternoon as humidity remains quite uncomfortable at times.

An approaching cold front will bring us a better chance for scattered storms this afternoon and early evening. It certainly won’t rain at all times, but any storm that does develop could be strong with gusty winds and small hail the primary concern. Rain should exit east by sunset as cooler and much less humid air moves in. Overnight temps will dip into the 50s, and highs Monday will only reach the low 70s.

This week won’t feature a ton of sunshine a couple weak systems graze us to the south. This will keep highs a few degrees below average through Wednesday, with warmer air expected to return by Thursday. Our next slow moving cold front will push through late Thursday, bringing showers Thursday night into mainly Friday morning before we clear out for next weekend. Temperatures as a whole will trend up throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo