Hot and humid today, scattered strong afternoon storms

TODAY: Much Warmer, More Humid, PM Strong T-storms. Hi 88. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Evening T-storms, Warm & Muggy. Lo 67. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Evening T-storms. Hi 85. Winds: SW 5 mph.

***Severe Storms Possible Between 1-8pm Today***

Much warmer and more humid air will move in today as a warm front went through the Mid-state overnight. All eyes are now on this afternoon as we watch the next area of thunderstorm development which will likely be right across central Pennsylvania sometime after noon. Any storm that develops this afternoon will be capable of producing hail, strong winds, along with a non-zero but low tornado threat. Before the storms arrive, temperatures should peak in the upper 80s, perhaps making it our hottest day of the year thus far. Most of the storm activity will exit by sunset as the cold front pushes closer to the Mason-Dixon line.

Thursday will be mainly a mainly dry start, though more scattered storms will move in by late-afternoon and evening as the front pushes back north. Stray storms will be possible Friday, though it now appears the best chance for late-week storms will hold off until Saturday, immediately ahead of the cold front. Until the front crosses, it will be a warm and humid stretch with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

By Sunday, cooler and much drier air will push into the Mid-state, making for a spectacular end to the weekend! Even into early next week, lots of sunshine is expected with comfortable highs near 80 degrees. Beyond Saturday, no rain is in the forecast through at least Tuesday. Plan to be outdoors!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo