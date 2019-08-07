Scattered t-storms later today could contain gusty winds and downpours

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Partly Cloudy & Humid. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storms. Hi 90.

Today and tomorrow will bring more heat, humidity, and unsettled weather to the region. A cold front will cross the Commonwealth later today with scattered t-storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms today could be on the stronger to severe side with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Highs should peak around 90 degrees again today. The official high yesterday was 92 degrees, so a heatwave is possible through tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid once the storms die off. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will also feature a stray shower or t-storm, likely late in the day before the front finally clears the region. It will be another hot and humid day on Thursday before the front finally brings about some change for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

Speaking of Friday and the weekend…signs are pointing toward somewhat of a cooling trend with highs staying in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. It should be sunny, dry, and less humid for the weekend. The air will feel much nicer and outdoor activities should be able to go off without a hitch. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara