Scattered t-storms return today with tropical downpours

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms, Heavy Rain Likely. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Scattered Downpours, Then Mostly Cloudy & Humid. Hi 73.

THURSDAY: Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

Yesterday brought pockets of heavy rain with a few t-storms to parts of Central PA. Today will bring more of the same with a better chance for widespread heavy rainfall. Highs will again be in the lower 90s this afternoon. The remnants left from Barry arrive later today and join up with a cold front to help trigger tropical downpours and some t-storms as well. Some of these t-storms will pack very heavy rain from the tropical moisture. Ponding of water and localized flash flooding will be a problem later today. Downpours will continue into the overnight with very humid air in place. Lows will be in the 70s.

Tomorrow will continue the heatwave with another chance for pop-up t-storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms won’t be as widespread tomorrow with some backyards missing the rain on Thursday.

Friday begins the 3 day stretch of extreme heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s, with very high humidity. This will produce a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees! Please use caution if you are planning any strenuous outdoor activities over the weekend. Looking ahead, the heat will finally break early next week thanks to a cold frontal passage on Monday. Cooler and less humid air looks to arrive by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara