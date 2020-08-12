Scattered t-storms today, mainly southern tier

TODAY: Scattered T-Storms, Mainly South. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

THURSDAY: Stray PM T-Storm, Warm & Humid. Hi 89.

Today will be the last day of 90° heat before we see a return of seasonable afternoon high temperatures for the rest of the week. Storms will continue to be hit-or-miss Wednesday through Friday as a wavy front stalls just to our south. Most of the storm activity will occur across the Baltimore and DC area over the next couple of days, but a stray t-storm or two will be possible in our area. Today will be the best chance for t-storms, mainly in the southern tier. There is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for this afternoon and tonight for York and Lancaster Counties as any storms that form are expected to produce heavy rain and be slow-moving. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s.

The weekend is shaping up to be dry and seasonably mild and muggy. A better chance for showers and storms could occur next Monday as a strong cold front ushers a stretch of cooler and less humid conditions for next week. There is higher confidence of a comfortably cool stretch arriving next Tuesday and lasting through much of next week.

We also have a new tropical depression deep into the Atlantic. We will continue to watch the track of this storm and give you updates. For the most part, however, the tropics are quiet…for now.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara