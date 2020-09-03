Scattered t-storms today, some severe

TODAY: Scattered T-Storms 2-7pm, Some Severe. Very Humid. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Muggy. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Humid. Hi 85.

Yesterday the region avoided a large severe weather threat thanks to early stability with low clouds and drizzle. Although storms and downpours were present yesterday afternoon, the juicy stuff stayed to our south. Today offers some better parameters for severe weather as a cold front will push through the region later today. Expect scattered t-storms to develop between 2-7pm today and they could contain damaging wind gusts and even a brief tornado. Tornado spin ups also look better today than yesterday. None of this means big nasty storms are a slam dunk, but it’s a good idea to keep your guard up again this afternoon. We’ll be watching the radar and updating you throughout the day. Tonight will bring clearing skies with muggy conditions hanging around.

Friday looks sunny and pleasant, but still warm and humid. The humidity will take a noticeable dip by tomorrow evening — finally! The weekend looks absolutely spectacular with low humidity and plenty of sunshine as another shot of Canadian high pressure settles overhead. Daytime highs will be near 80° with overnight lows in the 50s! We will stay in the mid-80s ahead of another front next Monday. Most of next week also looks dry now too. It’s Labor Day weekend already! Looks great! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara